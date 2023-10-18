Obituary: Brown, Brandon Mark

Brandon Mark Brown, 73, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1950, in Doylestown, PA the son of the late Ben Locke Brown & Miriam I. Engard. He is survived by his wife Virginia Kinnison Vossler Brown of Bridgeport, WV. He is survived by his stepdaughter and her husband Julia & Don “J.R.” Maloney of Parkersburg, WV, his stepmother Marika Brown of Rockville, MD, two half brothers and their wives John & Janet Brown of Rockville, MD, and Tom & Sara Brown of Rockville, MD and several nieces & nephews. Mr. Brown retired as a Special Education Teacher for the Hampshire County Board of Education. He last taught at Romney Elementary School in Romney, WV. He graduated in 1973 from Lynchburg College with a BA degree, he received his master’s degree from Old Dominion University, Norfolk VA in 1980. He was selected as the 1997 Teacher of the Year for Fairfield Elementary School. He received the prestigious CBS “Hero of the Day” for dedicated work in teaching. With Brandon’s retirement from teaching, Brandon got to participate in his love for the outdoors. He was employed by A.S.C.I. White Water Rafting as a white-water rafting guide, he last worked as a lifeguard for the Garrett College Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex and served as a youth counselor for Camp Greenbrier. He enjoyed white water rafting, rock climbing, and handcrafting lead Civil War figurines. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 260 Dolan Drive, Augusta, WV 26704. 1-304-671-4704 Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330. There will be no public visitation or funeral service. A private service of committal will be held for the family at a later time in the Queens Point Cemetery in Keyser, WV. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.