Obituary: Bush, Carla Klementine

Carla Klementine Bush
Carla Klementine Bush(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
Carla Klementine Bush, 93, of Vienna, passed away October 17, 2023, She was born in Essen, Germany on June 16, 1930, a daughter to the late Helmut and Heidrich Hochstetter. Carla is remembered as an excellent cook and gifted seamstress.

She is survived by her children David Bush, Susan Higgs, Larry Thomas Bush, Deborah Ellwanger, and Janet Louise Bush, and grandchildren Patrick, Klara, David Jr., Timothy, Jacob, Tanya, Carl Jr., and James.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Carl H. Bush, and infant son Glen.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 20th, at 11 am, at Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carla’s name can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

