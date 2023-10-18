Obituary: Collins, William David

William David Collins, 90, of San Diego, CA, died peacefully surrounded by his family on October 10, 2023. Bill was born in Marietta on April 7, 1933 to Grace M. (Wagoner) and H. Kenneth Collins of Williamstown.

A graduate of Paschal High School in Fort Worth and the University of Texas at Austin, Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1977, retiring with the rank of Commander. He began his Naval career as a pilot, subsequently moving into Intelligence, Public Affairs and broadcasting, including directing programming for the Armed Forces Radio and Television Network in Saigon. In the private sector he owned and operated Diamond Jack, a food processing plant in San Diego. His passion for woodworking and bloodline of builders and carpenters led him to open a nonprofit wood shop where for more than 30 years he and other craftsmen made a variety of useful and beautiful items. These ranged from toys and furniture for Children’s Hospital, to walking staffs for Wounded Warriors. His grandfather William J. Collins built the First United Methodist Church (the big yellow church) in Williamstown, circa 1912.

He is survived by his wife Jean Pickering Collins and her children Chip, Beverly and David Pickering who enjoyed their time with him. Bill leaves 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren of his own.

Abiding with his wishes, he was cremated and private graveside services with full military honors will be observed at a later time. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home of Marietta is honored to serve the Collins family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.