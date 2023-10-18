Obituary: Walcutt, Larry

Larry Walcutt, 73, of Mineral Wells passed away October 17, 2023. He was born in Parkersburg to the late Forrest and Hazel (Bell) Walcutt.

After graduation from Parkersburg South High School, he went on to become a US Army Veteran, serving in Korea, and in the US Army Reserves. Later, he worked as a laborer at Dupont. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling in his spare time.

Larry is survived by his three daughters, Amanda Haynes (Mike), Stacy Stewart (Aaron), and Daniele Stull (Gary); one son, Shaun Walcutt (Kimberly); two sisters, Patricia Lydon (Jim) and Sue Fleak; two brothers, his twin brother Gary Walcutt (B.J.) and Terry Walcutt (Cindi); nine grandchildren, Isabella Haynes, Austin Stewart (Ariel), Madison Williams (Kory), Trey Stull, Dakota Stull, Nicholas Stull, Tyler Walcutt (Autumn), Cassie Walcutt, and Alissa Walcutt; several great-grandchildren; his great God son; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Sandy Walcutt of 18 years, and one brother, Michael Walcutt.

A celebration of life will be November 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Hampton Inn in Mineral Wells, WV.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to assist the Walcutt family.

