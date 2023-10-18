Outraged mother says teacher allegedly threatened son’s life

A mother is outraged after she said a KIPP High School teacher threatened to end her son’s life.
By Justin Andrews and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother in St. Louis is outraged after she said a high school teacher threatened to end her son’s life.

Evette Reed said a student recorded a teacher threatening her son Kaylen Reed, a senior at KIPP High School.

In the recording, the teacher allegedly used expletives to describe Kaylen Reed and called him crazy.

“I’ll end your life. That’s what I’ll do,” someone, allegedly the teacher, is heard saying in the recording.

Kaylen Reed said it all started when he asked the teacher about an assignment. According to Kaylen Reed, the teacher asked him to take a pair of glasses off.

“He didn’t like how I took them off. He said ‘I took them off aggressively,’” Kaylen said. “Told me to take a breather and walk out the class, saying he didn’t want me to be in his class with that type of attitude.”

Kaylen Reed said he did that, and the teacher lost it.

“I don’t feel like he should even have a job. For you to threaten not only a person’s life, but a child’s life saying you will take their life… that’s totally unacceptable,” Evette Reed said.

The school released a statement announcing they were aware of the incident.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the students and staff involved, we will not be able to disclose specific details regarding the incident or the investigation involved,” the school said in part.

Evette Reed said the teacher was suspended for two days, which she believes was too light of a punishment.

Kaylen Reed now wonders what truly set off his teacher.

“I just want to speak for all kids, or teens in general… this probably not only happening to me, it’s probably happened to other people before,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide
Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up.
West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds are prepared for upcoming fall festival
ID episode runs on Gretchen Fleming
“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it,” Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Tammy Opel of Parkersburg!
Spooktacular MOV for October 18th
Amanda Stevens was in the Daybreak Studio to talk about the Monster Mash!
Monster Mash Stomps Into Town
As part of our 70th anniversary celebration, today we feature Community Bank!
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Community Bank
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options