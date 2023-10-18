Planned power outage announced for parts of Parkersburg

By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Some Parkersburg residents may lose power for a few hours.

An outage is planned for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, to upgrade facilities. The service interruption will be from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Wood County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

· The outage will start near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and 40th Street.

o All customers on 40th Street will be impacted.

· Rosemar Road near the intersection of Sayre Avenue will be affected.

o Customers on both sides of Sayre Avenue will be impacted.

· Residents on 39th Street, 44th Street, Emerson Avenue, Joyce Drive, Meadowcrest Drive, Rita Drive, Totterham Square, Wellington Court, and Wyndam Knob will also be affected.

In the event of inclement weather, the planned outage will be rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 20.

Please contact 800-686-0022 with questions.

