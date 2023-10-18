Pleasants Community Foundation showcase 4th annual Day of Giving

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is the Pleasants Community Foundation’s 4th annual Day of Giving.

Foundation executive director Sheri Fleegle said the day is an opportunity to support their scholarship and community impact funds.

The donation goal is set for $20,000.

The funds largely support youth organizations and students in Pleasants County.

County WVU extension agent Alyson Carozza said their 4-H program is one of the many benefiting from the foundation’s impact funds.

“It’s been able to help us exponentially grow through the Pleasants County 4-H foundation. We are able to pay college scholarships for our youth, so that is a huge, unique advantage that our 4-H’ers are able to receive.”

Since 2010, the foundation has awarded approximately $1.8 million in scholarships and community impact grants.

