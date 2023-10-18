Pleasants Community Foundation showcase 4th annual Day of Giving

WVU extension agent Alyson Carozza said their 4-H program is one of the many benefiting from the foundation’s impact funds.
Day of Giving
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is the Pleasants Community Foundation’s 4th annual Day of Giving.

Foundation executive director Sheri Fleegle said the day is an opportunity to support their scholarship and community impact funds.

The donation goal is set for $20,000.

The funds largely support youth organizations and students in Pleasants County.

County WVU extension agent Alyson Carozza said their 4-H program is one of the many benefiting from the foundation’s impact funds.

“It’s been able to help us exponentially grow through the Pleasants County 4-H foundation. We are able to pay college scholarships for our youth, so that is a huge, unique advantage that our 4-H’ers are able to receive.”

Since 2010, the foundation has awarded approximately $1.8 million in scholarships and community impact grants.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
ID episode runs on Gretchen Fleming
“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it,” Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up.
West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds are prepared for upcoming fall festival

Latest News

Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard
Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard
Wood County delegate reflects on interim legislative session
Scrimmage will be held in the multipurpose room at WVUP starting at 9 a.m. Afterwards, the...
Dark Side Robotics team to host scrimmage and recruitment event at WVU-P on Oct. 21
Scrimmage will be held in the multipurpose room at WVUP starting at 9 a.m. Afterwards, the...
Dark Side Robotics team to host scrimmage and recruitment at WVUP this Saturday Oct. 21.