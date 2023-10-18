Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Rick Smith, Chairman, Marietta Riverfront Roar says the Riverfront Roar is going to end.

The Marietta Riverfront Roar was an annual festival hosted in downtown Marietta in July that featured sanctioned boat racing, nightly concerts, and food trucks/vendors.

It had been in the area for over 20 years.

The group relies on three main revenue sources: sponsorships, beer sales, and food vendor payments to offset expenses. Those revenues have gone somewhat flat in recent years while expenses continue to increase.

Smith said the event costs $65,000 cash to produce, and another $10,000 to $15,000 in gift-in-kind donations, such as donated golf carts and tractors, donated fire department services, donated equipment, etc. The largest cash expenses are the racing expenses, fireworks, the concerts and stage, the public address system, and insurance.

The Roar will begin filling out paperwork to dissolve the business following the state of Ohio code of regulations.

Riverfront Roar Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MariettaRiverfrontRoar

