Scoreboard: October 17, 2023
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Boys Soccer Semifinals
Parkersburg South - 0
Parkersburg - 6
Parkersburg will face Hurricane in sectional finals on Thursday.
W. Va. Class A Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinals
Sissonville - 6
Williamstown - 4
Ravenswood - 1
Wood County Christian - 4
W.C.C. will face Nitro in the sectional finals on Thursday.
Ohio Div. III Region 11 Southeast 1 Soccer Semifinals
Winchester Eastern - 2
Belpre - 3
Belpre will face McDermott Northwest on Thursday.
Ohio Div. III Region 11 Southeast 3 Volleyball Sectional Semifinals
Belpre - 1
Lucasville Valley - 3
W. Va. High School Volleyball
Parkersburg - 3
Parkersburg South - 2
