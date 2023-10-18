Scoreboard: October 17, 2023

Scores from October 17
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Boys Soccer Semifinals

Parkersburg South - 0

Parkersburg - 6

Parkersburg will face Hurricane in sectional finals on Thursday.

W. Va. Class A Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinals

Sissonville - 6

Williamstown - 4

Ravenswood - 1

Wood County Christian - 4

W.C.C. will face Nitro in the sectional finals on Thursday.

Ohio Div. III Region 11 Southeast 1 Soccer Semifinals

Winchester Eastern - 2

Belpre - 3

Belpre will face McDermott Northwest on Thursday.

Ohio Div. III Region 11 Southeast 3 Volleyball Sectional Semifinals

Belpre - 1

Lucasville Valley - 3

W. Va. High School Volleyball

Parkersburg - 3

Parkersburg South - 2

