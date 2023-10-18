Student Athlete of the Week: Caden McDougle

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Caden McDougle is a senior football player for the Waterford Wildcats. He understands how to use his time both as a student and an athlete.

“A student athlete is really just balancing between athletics and school,” said McDougle. “You really just got to use your time wisely, really just plan things out beforehand, knowing what you’re doing, and what you got to get done.”

Caden is able to balance his workload between schoolwork and football. He likes to get his work done as soon as possible and not put it off until later.

“I try to take care of my work as soon as I get it. I try not to procrastinate as much,” McDougle said. “With football, I take the time in practice for football. I do lifting and all that. Other than that is school.”

Caden has enjoyed a terrific season as both a wide receiver and defensive back for the Wildcats who are at 6-3 as well as 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference. His teachers and coaches have had a big impact on his journey as a student athlete.

“I mean all the teachers at the high school are great. They understand that you’re in sports and everything, but also you’re an adult so you got to get your things done,” says McDougle. “Coaches, they understand. They let you know when things are going on so you’re not surprised with an assignment or anything.”

Caden says he is not sure where he wants to go to college yet, but he wants to study aviation.

