The Toss Around: Zane Wittekind
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Zane Wittekind is a senior running back for Marietta football.

He has enjoyed an impressive season for the Tigers and hopes to help them get to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

On this WTAP Sports Toss Around, Zane talks about how he started playing football, how he plays the running back position, his team’s improvements, and more.

