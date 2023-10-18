Wood County delegate reflects on interim legislative session

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Legislature just wrapped up three days of interim committee meetings to hear updates from various agencies across state government.

Wood County Delegate Bob Fehrenbacher sat on five interim committees, including the Oversight Committee on Health and Human Resources Accountability. That committee heard updates from DHHR officials about ongoing efforts to improve child welfare in the state.

Fehrenbacher said some staffing shortages within the department have improved with regards to CPS workers. “That program is improving, and there are more workers there, so they can ensure the children that are, if you will, in custody of the state are being treated well,” Fehrenbacher said.

The oversight committee also heard updates from several agency officials about the progress of the ongoing break up of DHHR into three separate agencies. Fehrenbacher said the split is going well so far.

