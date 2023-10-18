WVU Medicine Camden Clark continues to expand Pink Mammogram Fund

Pink Mammogram Fund
Pink Mammogram Fund(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 12 years ago WVU Medicine Camden Clark started their Pink Mammogram Fund. Those working with the mammogram fund say this fund was created after Susan G. Komen stopped giving free testing to the public.

The Pink Mammogram Fund was first created to give free screening mammogram’s to area residents who were under insured or uninsured so they wouldn’t skip out on testing. The fund since inception is available for so much more.

“We have no financial application, we have no residency requirement we just keep adding services that we can do and the technology that’s now available that wasn’t. Between the 3D mammograms, the breast front ultrasound and we recently received a gift for another one so we feel like we’re doing all kinds of things,” said Director, Kim Couch.

Testing for any condition can be expensive but luckily this fund was created to help people free of charge.

“Insurance doesn’t always cover everything. Testing can be $1,000-$3,000 and that’s just what they would have to pay,” said Couch.

In the time since the fund started they have helped over 3,000 people get testing who they believe wouldn’t have gotten it at all.

If you are interested in donating to the fund or using the fund to get testing you can call (304) 424-2200 and ask for Kim Couch.

