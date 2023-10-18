WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors approve $450K for JCC renovation funds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University Parkersburg President Dr. Torie Jackson presented a resolution to the college’s Board of Governors that involved using $450,000 in reserve funds to renovate the college’s Jackson County Center into an advanced manufacturing technology facility.

This resolution was approved by the college’s Board of Governors.

The resolution was brought forth by President Jackson after a monitoring of the Jackson County Center showed a loss of enrollment and coinciding monetary loss.

President Jackson states that the reason for this was due to the center singularly offering general education classes rather than classes for an entire program.

With this in mind, President Jackson says the college spoke to local companies in Jackson County to see what degrees were needed within the community, and what types of employees they would be looking for.

As a result, three technology programs including Full Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Multicraft Technology, and Electrical Maintenance and Reliability will be added to the courses offered at the center to provide.

According to President Jackson, the revamping and the new programs are intended to make the JCC into a more effective offering for the college, as well as a benefit the community.

She states, “Well, we hope that what we’re doing is providing a workforce for Jackson County that meets their needs. We’ve been talking to companies like Nucor, and Timet, and of course Constellium. We know that these are degrees that they need for students, or for people to have, so that they can employ them and it’s our hope that what we do enables people to find employment in their home county.”

President Jackson has stated that the cost of the renovations will not change tuition for students, as the funding is purely from the college’s reserve funds.

