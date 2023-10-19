158th West Virginia Baptist Convention held at South Parkersburg Baptist Church

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first day of the 158th meeting of the West Virginia Baptist Convention was held at Parkersburg South Baptist Church on October 19.

The convention included meeting sessions, worship music, workshops, and of course...fellowship.

Executive Minister of the West Virginia Baptist Convention Mike Sisson states that the convention is made up of around 355 separate churches from across the state of W.Va.

Sisson says that the fellowship found at the meeting is akin to a family reunion, where one of the main goals is to come together to strengthen and spread the message of their faith.

The theme for this year’s convention is “Intentionally Engaging Communities for Christ” which focuses on spreading the church’s message throughout the community.

Lead Pastor for South Parkersburg Baptist Church Rich Blain says that anyone can be a part of this endeavor, stating, “we can all participate in it. It’s not just the pastors or the preachers. It’s everybody, we’re all ambassadors to Christ, and so how can we more effectively represent them in our communities, in places or wherever we are.”

With this year being the 158th year of the convention, Sisson states that the significance of this milestone is a reminder to those who attend about the history and culture of their faith:

“...it just reminds us of what a rich history we have as Baptists here in the state of West Virginia, and it’s since it’s such a high point for us except for 2020, when we actually had to do it online, we have met in person, every year that I’m aware of, for this convention, and so it’s very significant because every time we come, it brings back a reminder of what rich heritage we have, how diverse we are, how many different people in different areas in West Virginia, [are] all representing, you know, our Lord in the same way through the Baptist faith.”

Blain left off with one final sentiment about the message of the convention.

“I shared it with our church last Sunday, we can go alone, but we won’t go far, but if we go together, then we can find encouragement, we can find support, and most important, we can find love, and that’s the same with churches. We can be a standalone church and do it, but some way that we can be much more effective when [we] do it together and that’s what’s the beauty of this annual meeting in the West Virginia Baptist Convention is.”

The convention will continue through 5:00 p.m. Oct. 20 at Parkersburg South Baptist Church.

