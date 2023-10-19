Arts and entertainment events happening October 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what's happening happening October 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 19th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Kids Homeschool Hangout 2:00 p.m. @ Belpre Public Library
  • After School Library 2:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library
  • After School Candy Corn Button Craft- ages 5+ 4:00 p.m. @ New Matamoras Library
  • Halloween Movie and Snack 4:00 p.m. @ Belpre Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library
  • Book Club 6:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Castle’s “New” Old Persian Rug 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
  • Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • The ARC Halloween Dance 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 20th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Marietta College Homecoming Weekend @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. @ Belpre Public Library
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Halloween Make a Mask 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Cutting Board Making 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Monster Mash 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Point Park
  • Burger Bar 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Ghost Tour 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
  • Night of the Living Dead 7:30 p.m. @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • David Brighton’s SPACE ODDITY- David Bowie experience 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Ghost Tour 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. @ The Castle

Saturday, October 21st

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Marietta College Homecoming Weekend @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • The Links Woodridge 3rd Annual Skull and Bones Tournament 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ The Links at Woodridge
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Cemetary Tours: Bringing Forth Those Pioneers 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ The Castle
  • Marietta Monster Mash 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Washington County Fair Grounds
  • Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Diamond Painting and Movie Marathon Horror Fest- ages 12-17 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Belpre Public Library
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Spooktacular Fall Festival 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum
  • Stacy’s Family Farm 2nd Annual Fall Festival 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Stacy’s Family Farm Marietta
  • Halloween Party 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Trick or Treat for DOGS 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Jackson Memorial Park Vienna WV
  • Fall Pumpkins Watercolor 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 4:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Trunk or Treat 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Pet Supplies Plus Parking Lot
  • Gold City Live in Concert 6:00 p.m. @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Fifth Street Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Adult After Hours ‘Weird Science’ Night- ages 21+ 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Petting Zoo 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV
  • Ghost Tour 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
  • Night of the Living Dead 7:30 p.m. @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • Washington County Foster Families Foundation: Jimmy Fortune and Jake Binegar 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Ghost Tour 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. @ The Castle

Sunday, October 22nd

Marietta College Homecoming Weekend @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center

Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel

Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Blennerhassett Island

Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Night of the Living Dead 3:00 p.m. @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

