Arts and entertainment events happening October 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, October 19th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Kids Homeschool Hangout 2:00 p.m. @ Belpre Public Library
- After School Library 2:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Barlow Branch Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library
- After School Candy Corn Button Craft- ages 5+ 4:00 p.m. @ New Matamoras Library
- Halloween Movie and Snack 4:00 p.m. @ Belpre Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library
- Book Club 6:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Castle’s “New” Old Persian Rug 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
- Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- The ARC Halloween Dance 8:00 p.m.
Friday, October 20th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Marietta College Homecoming Weekend @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
- Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. @ Belpre Public Library
- Noontime Yoga 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Halloween Make a Mask 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Cutting Board Making 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
- Monster Mash 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Point Park
- Burger Bar 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Ghost Tour 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
- Night of the Living Dead 7:30 p.m. @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- David Brighton’s SPACE ODDITY- David Bowie experience 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Ghost Tour 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. @ The Castle
Saturday, October 21st
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Marietta College Homecoming Weekend @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
- Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- The Links Woodridge 3rd Annual Skull and Bones Tournament 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ The Links at Woodridge
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Cemetary Tours: Bringing Forth Those Pioneers 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ The Castle
- Marietta Monster Mash 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Washington County Fair Grounds
- Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Diamond Painting and Movie Marathon Horror Fest- ages 12-17 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Belpre Public Library
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Spooktacular Fall Festival 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum
- Stacy’s Family Farm 2nd Annual Fall Festival 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Stacy’s Family Farm Marietta
- Halloween Party 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Trick or Treat for DOGS 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Jackson Memorial Park Vienna WV
- Fall Pumpkins Watercolor 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 4:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Trunk or Treat 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Pet Supplies Plus Parking Lot
- Gold City Live in Concert 6:00 p.m. @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Fifth Street Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Adult After Hours ‘Weird Science’ Night- ages 21+ 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
- Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Petting Zoo 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV
- Ghost Tour 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
- Night of the Living Dead 7:30 p.m. @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- Washington County Foster Families Foundation: Jimmy Fortune and Jake Binegar 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Ghost Tour 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. @ The Castle
Sunday, October 22nd
Marietta College Homecoming Weekend @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Blennerhassett Island
Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Night of the Living Dead 3:00 p.m. @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.