Band of the Week: St. Marys Blue Devil Marching Band

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys high school marching band has grown from 22 members last year to 27 this year.

Second year band director Bridgette Bowen Casto said she is proud of the growth from the younger members of the marching band.

“More than half of us are freshman and sophomores, so I’ve got super young kids. But we have worked and grown from July to now. We’ve done three competitions, and we have one this week and one next week and then we are finished with our competition season.”

Casto said the group is excited about qualifying for the state competition at Philip Barbour.

“Kids have been super excited. This is the one they look forward to. It’s a super hectic long day because there are going to be 34 bands there this weekend. We have done well enough to get to this point and give it our best shot and see what happens.”

Senior Bari Sax player Virginia Haddox says the halftime performance is centered around the Jackson 5.

Haddox said it is a good measuring stick for where they need to be.

“Halftime is really fun, it’s kind of like competitions but more laid back. It is not as serious and it funs to see other bands compete and see what we need to work on. So, it’s kind of nice to see what other bands are doing and what we need to work on.”

Marching band seniors thank the St. Marys community for their continued support of the program.

