Discovery World incorporates literacy through reading corner

Izzy's Reading Corner adds to kids' literacy skills while teaching them about STEM.
Izzy's Reading Corner adds to kids' literacy skills while teaching them about STEM.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World is incorporating literacy into its mission with Izzy’s Reading Corner.

If kids are overstimulated by Discovery World’s exhibits, they can pick up a book and decompress with their parents in the corner.

Executive Director Wendy Shriver said many of the books are STEM-related and the selection is inspired by the children’s museum’s exhibits.

“We hope that they learn to read and they make their reading knowledge better, learning about different components that have to do with STEM and, by reading books that we specifically have here, they’re going to be exposed to those different types of elements,” she said.

The reading corner was made possible by a grant from the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

There will be an official dedication for the reading corner this Friday at 3pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired
Planned power outage announced for parts of Parkersburg
The crash caused several injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre

Latest News

Steve Parks talked about the construction on the new judicial complex
Construction of new judicial complex in Ritchie County
Trees display peak fall foliage off of U.S. Route 50 near Coolville, Ohio.
Peak fall foliage adds color to MOV
Today we feature Apex, True Value!
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Apex Feed and Supply, True Value Hardware
Karen and Kevin Paskawych join Alexa in the Daybreak Studio to talk about their production of...
'Night of the Living Dead' Shambles Onstage at MOVP