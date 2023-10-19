Discovery World incorporates literacy through reading corner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World is incorporating literacy into its mission with Izzy’s Reading Corner.

If kids are overstimulated by Discovery World’s exhibits, they can pick up a book and decompress with their parents in the corner.

Executive Director Wendy Shriver said many of the books are STEM-related and the selection is inspired by the children’s museum’s exhibits.

“We hope that they learn to read and they make their reading knowledge better, learning about different components that have to do with STEM and, by reading books that we specifically have here, they’re going to be exposed to those different types of elements,” she said.

The reading corner was made possible by a grant from the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

There will be an official dedication for the reading corner this Friday at 3pm.

