Dog finds, eats meth while on walk with owner

A woman in Washington state said her dog got sick after he found and ate meth during a walk over the weekend. (Source: KING, JEN HUNT, CNN)
By Corenlius Hocker, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) – A woman in Washington state said her dog got sick after he found and ate meth during a walk over the weekend.

“He was a little ahead of me on the leash,” dog owner Jen Hunt said. “He’s a lab, so he goes on a lot of trail walks.”

Hunt explained that day Jagger found something in the bushes he couldn’t resist.

She said she didn’t think much of it, but noticed he was eating something out of a to-go container and thought he had eaten someone’s leftover food.

By the time they got home, however, Hunt realized something was wrong.

“He didn’t want to come out of the car, which is rare,” she said. “Then, on the front porch he just kind of stood there. He was moving his head back and forth uncontrollably.”

Hunt took Jagger to the vet, where tests were run that came back positive for methamphetamine.

“It took us a while to process what that actually meant,” Hunt said.

Hunt said Dr. Kelly Burke told her it was more than likely human waste in the container that Jagger ate.

“Our vet did tell us they learned recently from a conference that the number one way dogs are getting these meth instances is they’re finding human feces that have it in them,” Hunt said.

The veterinarian said it’s rare for pets to accidentally ingest drugs, but it seems to be happening more often.

“Be careful with anything that your dog, anything that looks suspicious on the ground that they could pick up,” Burke said.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired
Planned power outage announced for parts of Parkersburg
The crash caused several injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre

Latest News

Today we feature Apex, True Value!
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Apex Feed and Supply, True Value Hardware
Karen and Kevin Paskawych join Alexa in the Daybreak Studio to talk about their production of...
'Night of the Living Dead' Shambles Onstage at MOVP
Today's submission comes to us from Gina Hill!
Spooktacular MOV for October 19th
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a...
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident