Hysterical Historians return to the Parkersburg and Wood County Library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Wood County Library brought back the Hysterical Historians event this year.

The Hysterical Historians is an event to provide information about volunteer opportunities at local historic sites, give insight to what the library has to offer, and help search for your family roots.

“Myself and Robin, you are welcome to come here 9 to 5, five days a week and we will see if we can help you figure it out. We help people look through database. I always tell when a person comes in to do a Genealogy of their family, talk to the people that are still alive, talk to your grandparents, your great grandparents.” said Jim Miracle, Manager of the Genealogy department.

They hope to hold this event at least once a year and help get you started on finding your ancestors.

