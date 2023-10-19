Hysterical Historians return to the Parkersburg and Wood County Library

The Hysterical Historians return
The Hysterical Historians return(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Wood County Library brought back the Hysterical Historians event this year.

The Hysterical Historians is an event to provide information about volunteer opportunities at local historic sites, give insight to what the library has to offer, and help search for your family roots.

“Myself and Robin, you are welcome to come here 9 to 5, five days a week and we will see if we can help you figure it out. We help people look through database. I always tell when a person comes in to do a Genealogy of their family, talk to the people that are still alive, talk to your grandparents, your great grandparents.” said Jim Miracle, Manager of the Genealogy department.

They hope to hold this event at least once a year and help get you started on finding your ancestors.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
ID episode runs on Gretchen Fleming
“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it,” Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode

Latest News

The funds will focus on renovating the college’s Jackson County Center into an advanced...
WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors approve $450K for JCC renovation funds
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
The crash caused several injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre
County WVU extension agent Alyson Carozza says their 4-H program is one of the many benefiting...
Pleasants Community Foundation showcase 4th annual Day of Giving
Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard
Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard