Marietta College students kick off tree planting project

Marietta College students broke ground on the first of over forty trees to be planted throughout Marietta.
Tree planting project
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College Leadership students are leading off the 2023 Make A Difference Day Tree Planting Project.

According to organizer Roger Kalter, Marietta has been Tree City USA for 44 years, but there have been no city plantings in two years.

Emily Comiskey of the college’s leadership program said it is crucial to take action with projects such as this.

“This is very important because there a lot of people unaware of the trees that have been cut down. Recently, there were trees cut down near the mall and along freshman housing. It is very important to replant the trees to help climate change that is greatly affecting us.”

Freshman Evan Fee said the work is valuable inside and outside of the classroom.

“I would say it’s probably the most enjoyable part of the class. Being able to get out and involved in the community. It’s actually a practical application of what we are learning in class and being able to be involved and how important that really is.”

Tree planting will continue through October 28, which is when most of the project work is expected to be completed.

