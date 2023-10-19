MOV congressional reps respond to ongoing Speaker of the House election efforts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been two weeks since a handful of Republican representatives joined with democrats to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Since then, chaos and Republican Party infighting have left the future of the House in question.

Rep. Bill Johnson (R - Ohio 6) said Thursday that the uncertainty has gone on long enough. “What we need to do is get a Speaker elected,” Johnson said. “That’s what we need to do. And members need to come together and put their own personal agendas aside and elect a speaker.”

Johnson supported his fellow Ohio republican Jim Jordan in two rounds of votes for a new speaker.

“I’m going to continue supporting Jim Jordan,” Johnson said. “I think it would be good for the state of Ohio if Jim became our speaker.”

Johnson said he had his doubts about a temporary solution Jordan proposed of expanding the powers of the Speaker pro tempore through January. “I have some personal constitutional questions about further empowering the speaker pro temp. There is no such title in the constitution. You have the Speaker of the House, and then the House decides its rules and how it operates.”

Johnson said he’s unhappy with his colleagues who have held up the process of getting a new Speaker elected, especially during a time of international crisis as violence escalates in the war between Hamas and Israel. Everybody needs to come to the table, put their pollical agendas aside, put their personal agendas aside, and put the people’s House back in business, because our country, our people, the world needs us to be functioning right now,” he said.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R - W.Va. 2) shared a statement in support of Jim Jordan’s continued pursuit of the Speaker position.

“I strongly stand with Congressman Jim Jordan. He is the GOP nominee for Speaker who has broad backing from Republicans across the country. Electing Jim as Speaker would be a great achievement for the conservative movement and a step forward for the nation. Jim has a strong track record of doing what he said he would do. I call on all my Republican colleagues to join me in supporting Jim. We need to elect Jim Jordan Speaker so we can get back to the business of the American people.”

Mooney also voted for Jordan during both Speaker elections.

