MOVP sets the spooky mood as ‘Night of the Living Dead’ opens Friday

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Halloween is almost here, and Mid-Ohio Valley Players are helping to set the spooky mood with the play, “Night of the Living Dead.”

The play is a stage adaptation of the original film by George Romero and John Russo. Assistant Director Kevin Paskawych explains that its full of zombies and a little dark humor and horror.

“It’s about seven people who are trapped in a farmhouse after a radioactive satellite probe crashes with radiation that causes the dead to turn into flesh-eating zombies,” said Kevin.

The play will have opening night on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

It will also run Saturday October 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday October 22 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door or in advance on their website, here.

Karen Paskawych, the plays director, said they have been working on this production for about 6 weeks.

Karen and Kevin Paskawych are sponsoring this play. Kevin explained that the theater is working to fund several projects, so they wanted to help make sure all the proceeds go back to the theater.

