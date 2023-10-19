Obituary: Buckley, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Buckley, 75, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 18, 2023, at Encompass Health Rehab Hospital.

She was born on August 24, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV.

Linda had worked at Nelson’s Drug for eleven years. She was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons Shane Ray Stewart, and Harry Thomas Buckley, three grandchildren, brother George “Bill” Lones, Jr., and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry W. Buckley, and two brothers Michael Patrick Lones and Gary Eugene Lones.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor Joe officiating.

Visitation will be 6 - 8 on Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

