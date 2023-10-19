Obituary: Landsittel, William James “Yogi”

William James Landsittel “Yogi”, 87, passed away on October 14, 2023, in Greensboro, GA. He was born on July 7, 1936, in Marietta, OH. Yogi, as he was affectionately known, was an honest and loyal friend to many. As an athlete, he had a love for baseball and softball, which earned him the nickname “Yogi” after the great Yogi Berra. He was a dedicated Braves fan and had a passion for college football equally divided between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes. Yogi was also a lifelong sportsman who loved fishing and hunting. His favorite music was by Mearle Haggard, and he spent much of his free time enjoying songs from Mearle as well as many other Country and Western artists.

Yogi graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Marietta, OH, as part of the Class of 1954, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from January 1961 to July 1980. The memory of Yogi’s selfless service to his country will forever be cherished by his family and friends. His dedication to his service exemplified his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving his nation.

Yogi is survived by his brothers, Ed, John, and George; sons, Paul (and wife Susan), Matthew, and James (and wife Vicki); daughters, Susan and Lori (and husband Charles); daughter-in-law, Jennifer; grandchildren, Chelsea, Jessica, Amy, Bailey, Mason, Erick, Paul II, Nicole, Aleck, Jacob, Skye, and Ayden; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Landsittel Jr.; mother, Hazel E. Landsittel (Bernier); brother, Paul T. Landsittel; and son, William J. Landsittel Jr.

A service to honor Yogi’s life will be held on Friday, October 27th, at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta, OH. Public visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with services at 11 am. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

May Yogi, William James Landsittel, rest in eternal peace knowing that his legacy of honor and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home of Marietta is honored to serve the Landsittel family

