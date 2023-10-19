Obituary: Unroe, Susan “Chris” Fraser

Susan “Chris” Fraser Unroe, 76, of Marietta, OH and Zionsville, IN, was born September 29, 1947, and passed away peacefully at her home in Zionsville, on October 17, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Larry of 54 years cherished mother of Mark (Kathleen) and beloved grandmother of Kate, Lucy, Eve, and Iris, of Zionsville, IN.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Rhea Fraser and her brother John A. Fraser. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and then the family moved to Huntington, WV. Chris graduated from Barboursville High School in 1965 and then from Marshall University in 1969 with a degree in English and Journalism; she earned her Masters in Education from Marietta College. Chris taught English and Journalism in the public school systems in Williamstown, WV, and Marietta, OH, for several decades, and also served as an instructor at Marietta College. She loved, and truly enjoyed her time with her students and took pride in watching them succeed.

Chris retired from the Marietta City School system in 2010 so she could spend more time with her four granddaughters in Zionsville, IN. And spend time with them she did! Irish dance performances, soccer games, choir concerts, band concerts, musical theater performances, track meets…Gammy was there for all of it, cheering from the sidelines and taking SO MANY pictures!

Her life was centered on her family, friends, and faith. Chris was a dear and loyal friend to many. This was evidenced by the deluge of texts, voicemails, letters, cards, flowers, food, and visits these last months of her life which were treasured by her and Larry.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta, OH, on Saturday, October 28th at 11 am, with visitation starting at 10 am at the church and a lunch immediately following at the church. Private committal services with her family will take place in Putnam Cemetery, Marietta, OH. Donations in memory of Chris Unroe can be made to the Memorial Health Foundation, designate Cancer Center, at PO Box 112 Marietta, OH, or IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center for the End Lung Cancer Now Fund. Please make checks payable to: IUF/End Lung Cancer Now and mail to IUF; PO Box 7072; Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072

