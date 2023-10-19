Obituary: Walters, Stephen A. “Steve”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stephen A. “Steve” Walters, 71 of Parkersburg passed away on October 17, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg on June 9, 1952, the son of the late Lawrence and Effie Milhoan Walters.

He had been employed at Walker Parkersburg, Johns Manville, and had retired from the Bureau of Public Debt.  He loved working with computers and teaching new programs to coworkers,  traveling to the mountains, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline S. “Jackie” Walters of Parkersburg;  His children, Becki Tanner (Chuck) of Parkersburg and Greg Allen (Heather) of Coolville, OH.  His stepchildren, Stephanie Mingin (Ellis) of Dorchester, NJ, and Erin Hull of Hickory, NC.  His grandchildren, Courtney and Tiffany Allen, Evan, Jacob and Autumn Galbreath.  His sister, Sharon Smith of Parkersburg, and his brother, David Walters of Akron, OH.  His nieces and nephews, Kathy, Kenny, Kevin, David, Amy, and Jason.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Walters, and a nephew, Keith Walters.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired
Planned power outage announced for parts of Parkersburg
The crash caused several injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre

Latest News

Obituary: Buckley, Linda Kay
William James Landsittel "Yogi"
Obituary: Landsittel, William James “Yogi”
Billy Joe Sexton
Obituary: Sexton, Billy Joe
John K Wigal Jr.
Obituary: Wigal, John K Jr.