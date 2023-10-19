Obituary: Walters, Stephen A. “Steve”

Stephen A. “Steve” Walters, 71 of Parkersburg passed away on October 17, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg on June 9, 1952, the son of the late Lawrence and Effie Milhoan Walters.

He had been employed at Walker Parkersburg, Johns Manville, and had retired from the Bureau of Public Debt. He loved working with computers and teaching new programs to coworkers, traveling to the mountains, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline S. “Jackie” Walters of Parkersburg; His children, Becki Tanner (Chuck) of Parkersburg and Greg Allen (Heather) of Coolville, OH. His stepchildren, Stephanie Mingin (Ellis) of Dorchester, NJ, and Erin Hull of Hickory, NC. His grandchildren, Courtney and Tiffany Allen, Evan, Jacob and Autumn Galbreath. His sister, Sharon Smith of Parkersburg, and his brother, David Walters of Akron, OH. His nieces and nephews, Kathy, Kenny, Kevin, David, Amy, and Jason.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Walters, and a nephew, Keith Walters.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

