Obituary: Wigal, John K Jr.

John K Wigal Jr., Parkersburg, WV, left his earthly home on October 17, 2023.  He was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 11, 1943, the son of the late Lois Eloise (Woodyard) Wigal and Kenneth Wigal.  He was raised as a Navy “brat” by his mother and stepfather, David Schell.  He was schooled in various locations in and out of the States and graduated from Wakefield High School, Arlington, VA in 1962.

After graduating high school and college, he moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he worked and retired from R. L. Polk Co. and Pinkerton Security in 2003.

He moved to Parkersburg, WV in 2004 to be near his family caregivers; his late aunt Eleanor (Woodyard) Townsend and his cousin, Sharon (Townsend) bell.

In Parkersburg, he soon made friends at Market Manor Apartments.  He became a member of the Hopewell Church of Christ and was warmly embraced by two very gracious couples; Kim and Eladean Keever and Gary and Carol Thompson, who took him to service weekly.

His many interests include reading, watching all sports, brain games and puzzles.  He had a remarkable memory and was a whiz at math and trivia.  He always looked forward to the Townsend Reunion and spending Thanksgiving with the Cochran Family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents; Sam and Ethel Woodyard; Uncles, Kermit “Gene” Woodyard, James Woodyard and Alvie Townsend; Aunts B. Eleanor (Woodyard) Townsend and Viola Woodyard and cousin, Robert Townsend.

He is survived by one Aunt, Glenola Woodyard; cousin, Joe (Linda)Alt, Kathy Harrison and Sharon (Robert) Bell and their family; Matthew, Rebekah (Bell) and Cady DeBarr, Sarah and Rachel Townsend.

In keeping with his generous spirit Memorials can be made to Jill VanMeter Memorial Fund, WesBanco Bank, 260 Gihon Village, Parkersburg, WV 26103.

Service will be on Monday at 11:00 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Marvin Greene officiating.  Interment will follow at Lubeck Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

