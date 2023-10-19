Peak fall foliage adds color to MOV

Trees display peak fall foliage off of U.S. Route 50 near Coolville, Ohio.
Trees display peak fall foliage off of U.S. Route 50 near Coolville, Ohio.(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – Fall foliage in the Mid-Ohio Valley has reached peak and near-peak conditions, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Trees on the Ohio and West Virginia sides of the MOV are currently peaking. ODNR reported peak conditions in the MOV area on Wednesday, Oct. 18. West Virginia Tourism projected fall foliage conditions to peak near Parkersburg in mid-late October.

Vibrant shades of red, orange, yellow, brown, maroon, and more are visible in the changing leaves.

Numerous recreation opportunities in Ohio and the Mountain State are a great way for those in the MOV to get out and take in the foliage including hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, APV, and backpacking trails.

“It looks like we are nearing prime fall color viewing in the Buckeye State,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “We are hoping that the leaves stay strong on the trees through the wind and rain over the weekend and the projected forecast this week. These next two weeks look to be ideal for seeing fall colors. Be on the lookout for hickories showing their golden browns and sweetgums dazzling their purples and bright reds.”

