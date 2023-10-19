Scoreboard: October 18, 2023

Scores from October 18
Scores from October 18(WHSV)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Girls Soccer Championship

Hurricane at South Girls Soccer

Hurricane - 0

Parkersburg South - 0, Parkersburg South wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks

Parkersburg South advances to the Class AAA Region IV Championship Match on Tuesday, October 24 at Ripley High School.

Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast 2 Volleyball Sectional Championship

Warren at Marietta Volleyball

Warren - 0

Marietta - 3

Marietta advances to the District Semifinals against Sheridan on Monday, October 23 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

Ohio Div. IV Region 15 Southeast Volleyball Sectional Championship

Waterford - 3

Latham Western - 0

Waterford advances to the District Semifinals against Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday, October 25 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast 2 Boys Soccer Sectional Championship

Westfall at Marietta Boys Soccer

Westfall - 0

Marietta - 8

Warren - 1

Minford - 2

Marietta advances to to the District Semifinals against Minford on Tuesday, October 24.

NCAA Div. I Men’s Soccer

Marshall - 2

West Virginia - 5

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired
Planned power outage announced for parts of Parkersburg
The crash caused several injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre

Latest News

Westfall at Marietta Boys Soccer
Westfall at Marietta Boys Soccer
Warren at Marietta Volleyball
Warren at Marietta Volleyball
Hurricane at South Girls Soccer
Hurricane at South Girls Soccer
PHS at South Volleyball
PHS at South Volleyball