Scoreboard: October 18, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Girls Soccer Championship
Hurricane - 0
Parkersburg South - 0, Parkersburg South wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks
Parkersburg South advances to the Class AAA Region IV Championship Match on Tuesday, October 24 at Ripley High School.
Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast 2 Volleyball Sectional Championship
Warren - 0
Marietta - 3
Marietta advances to the District Semifinals against Sheridan on Monday, October 23 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
Ohio Div. IV Region 15 Southeast Volleyball Sectional Championship
Waterford - 3
Latham Western - 0
Waterford advances to the District Semifinals against Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday, October 25 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast 2 Boys Soccer Sectional Championship
Westfall - 0
Marietta - 8
Warren - 1
Minford - 2
Marietta advances to to the District Semifinals against Minford on Tuesday, October 24.
NCAA Div. I Men’s Soccer
Marshall - 2
West Virginia - 5
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.