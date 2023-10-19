Scoreboard: October 18, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Girls Soccer Championship

Hurricane at South Girls Soccer

Hurricane - 0

Parkersburg South - 0, Parkersburg South wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks

Parkersburg South advances to the Class AAA Region IV Championship Match on Tuesday, October 24 at Ripley High School.

Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast 2 Volleyball Sectional Championship

Warren at Marietta Volleyball

Warren - 0

Marietta - 3

Marietta advances to the District Semifinals against Sheridan on Monday, October 23 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

Ohio Div. IV Region 15 Southeast Volleyball Sectional Championship

Waterford - 3

Latham Western - 0

Waterford advances to the District Semifinals against Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday, October 25 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast 2 Boys Soccer Sectional Championship

Westfall at Marietta Boys Soccer

Westfall - 0

Marietta - 8

Warren - 1

Minford - 2

Marietta advances to to the District Semifinals against Minford on Tuesday, October 24.

NCAA Div. I Men’s Soccer

Marshall - 2

West Virginia - 5

