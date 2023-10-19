Snoozing your alarm could have health benefits, study says

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Don’t feel bad if you sleep past your first alarm in the morning, a new study says hitting snooze alarm can be beneficial.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.

The research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning and alleviate sleep inertia.

The study, which was conducted on adults, found that most snoozers are younger, not morning people and they sleep an average of 13 minutes less on workdays than people who never snooze.

In the end, the exact amount of sleep needed is not an exact science.

Research done by the American College of Cardiology indicated that the recommended amount needed is seven to eight hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than a third of people in the U.S. do not get consistent sleep.

