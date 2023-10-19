Taking a look at Southwood Park Pool construction site progress

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Summer may be over but work at Southwood Park Pool isn’t.

WTAP checked in to see what’s been happening at the construction site.

If you’ve driven by Southwood Park Pool recently, chances are you’ve seen workers applying epoxy and painting.

Mayor Tom Joyce said, “Grae-Con’s our general contractor. They started last fall after we closed in September Labor Day of last year and they’ve pretty much been working the whole time.”

While the pool may look like a construction zone now, it should be open next Memorial Day Weekend. That’s according to Joyce, who said it won’t look like the pool grandparents went to when they were kids.

“The only thing at Southwood that isn’t going to be new is the pool house,” he said.

Joyce pointed to new play features, new concrete, a new pool deck, and more.

The pool not having shade is a big concern Joyce said he’s heard over the years. In the last few days, pergolas have been installed to address that.

“We made a purposeful effort to include some shade structures so that, whether it be parents or grandparents who are supervising their little ones can get some shade,” he said.

A pool has sat at this location in Parkersburg since the 50′s, according to Joyce.

The plan is for this generation’s kids to be back splashing around soon.

“That’s what these parks and pools are for. They give people, particularly young people, options to get them up and moving…,” Joyce said.

The total cost of the pool project equates to $5.2 million dollars, according to Joyce. It’s funded through a land and water conservation grant, American Rescue Plan Act funds, and about $800,000 from the city’s general fund.

