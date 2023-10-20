The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a community event

The Arc held community event
The Arc held community event(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley held an event for those with developmental disabilities.

Arc provides resources and activities for those who have developmental disabilities. They have programs infants and toddlers along with adults and summer day programs for youth.

The dance allowed the community to come together with all abilities to dance and have a good time.

“So we are holding the dance tonight and we hold similar activities because we think it is important for individuals of all ages, all abilities to get out an socialize I think a lot of us learned through COVID what the side effects and downside to social isolation is. We offer some programming which is our health and wellness program as well as our arts in the under served.” said Michelle Curtis, Executive Director of Arc.

The next event they will hold with a dinner and a dance at the Knights of Columbus on November 24, 2023.

