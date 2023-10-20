Belpre Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

Belpre Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner.
Belpre Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner.(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Chamber of Commerce held their annual networking event.

This event allows over 200 businesses to come together and have fun while enjoying appetizers, drinks, and socializing with one another. It celebrates the hard work of the local businesses and showcases good spirit.

They also hosted an awards ceremony for those nominated.

