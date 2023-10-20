Chef Sebastian cooks up fall inspired meal with Henry and Alexa

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian Walker cooks delicious fall inspired meal. The recipe for the Bourbon butter pecan chicken with sweet potato & butternut puree, roasted rainbow carrots can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Bourbon butter pecan chicken

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Kosher salt for seasoning

pepper for seasoning

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/3 cup butter

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

¼ cup Bourbon

Directions:

1. Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Season both sides of the chicken with kosher salt and pepper.

3. Add 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter to the hot pan.

4. Place chicken in the pan and cook for about 5 min on each side (depending on thickness).

5. When the chicken is almost cooked through (about 150 degrees internal temp), remove the chicken from the pan

6. add pecans, butter,bourbon, chicken broth, brown sugar, honey, thyme leaves, and parsley.

7. Whisk together over medium heat, then add the chicken back to pan.

8. Simmer gently for about 5-8 more minutes, spooning the sauce over the chicken.

9. when the sauce thickened, and the chicken is cooked through to 165 degrees remove from heat and serve

Sweet potato & butternut puree

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

1 ½ large butternut squash

1 Large sweet potato

2 cloves roasted garlic

2 tbsp sour cream

4 tbsp. Butter,diced

2 tbsp. vegetable stock

½ tsp. Cinnamon

¼ tsp. Nutmeg

½ tbsp. Brown sugar

Salt and white pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Peel and dice the butternut squash and sweet potato, place on a foil-lined baking sheet.

3. Roast for 15-20 minutes or until they can easily be pierced with a knife.

4. Remove from the oven and place into your food processor or blender.

5. Add the vegetable stock, cinnamon, nutmeg, 2 tbsp. Butter, sour cream, garlic, sugar, salt and white pepper; pulse until you reach a thick but creamy consistency.

Roasted rainbow carrots

Ingredients (Creates 6 servings):

1 ½ pounds rainbow carrots or small carrots

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ tbsp. brown sugar

½ tbsp. Honey

¼ tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Pepper

2 tbsp. Fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Peel carrots and cut them in half lengthwise.

3. Toss carrots with olive oil, honey and brown sugar. Season with salt & pepper. Place on a parchment-lined baking pan and roast 15 minutes.

4. Toss and roast an additional 10-15 minutes or just until tender when pierced with a fork.

5. Top with fresh parsley and serve

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.