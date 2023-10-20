Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Washington County woman arrested under two drug charges that are felonies of the third degree.
Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges
Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
Ritchie County deputy saved two lives
The crash caused several injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre
Planned power outage announced for parts of Parkersburg

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Stephanie Cooper!
Spooktacular MOV for October 20th
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 stores closing in Portland, Oregon, due to crime; police records don’t match up
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
Rep. Jim Jordan is trying again to get elected as speaker. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker