CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Warren @ Marietta football game

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch a Washington County rivalry on the gridiron.

The Marietta Tigers will be playing host to the Warren Warriors.

The game is scheduled for a 7:02 p.m. Kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Ryan Wilson and Josian Shueneman on our pregame show, Countdown to Kickoff.

The game will be played at Don Drumm Stadium.

The Tigers have already clinched just their second playoff berth in school history. A win will give Marietta a 5-5 record.

The Warren Warriors are also looking to finish the season with a win to improve their record to 5-5, after starting the season 1-4.

[CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM: Marietta vs. Warren football game]

You can watch the game on TV on WTAP’s MeTV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS, and channel 17 on Direct TV.

The games will also air LIVE on WTAP.COM, WTAP News App live stream, and WTAP Television Facebook page.

Jim Wharton and Mike Hayden will have the call of the game.

