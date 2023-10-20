Marietta city officials respond to what they’re calling a smear piece

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Marietta City Council meeting, Council President Susan Vessels read a statement in response to what officials are calling a smear piece.

The pamphlet being responded to has been sent throughout the community, according to Vessels. It accuses multiple city officials of corruption.

The statement read out loud was written by the chairs of both the Washington County Democratic Executive Committee and the Washington County Republican Executive Committee.

You can read the full statement below.

“Recently Marietta residents received a 16 page political smear piece from unidentified sources. We, the Chair of the Washington County Republican Party and the Chair of the Washington County Democratic Party condemn this kind of campaigning. The mailer is full of lies, half-truths, innuendos, and malicious attacks and is beneath the dignity of Marietta voters.

We live in Marietta because it is a community where we put our differences aside to work to build a better community. It doesn’t matter if you vote for Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, we will always show each other respect. Together we denounce these direct attacks on the civility of this community and our public servants who work tirelessly to serve Marietta.”

Also at city council, it was announced that City Councilman Geoff Schenkel will be Marietta’s new development director.

He told WTAP that he hopes to continue making Marietta more walkable as well as continue the city’s work on transportation improvements in this role.

Schenkel defined the development director’s duties as coordinating and pursuing partnerships and grants for local projects.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.