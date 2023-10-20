Meet Mary! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Mary! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Mary is a 3-year-old hound mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. She came in to the shelter at the end of July after her owner passed away.

Amy Rogers, with the HSOV, said Mary came in petrified. She did show that fear with aggression, but Rogers says they’ve worked with her a lot and she’s come a long, long way.

Mary loves to play ball, as well as lay on the couch.

She is good with other dogs, but not cats.

She is great in the car, but does need a little leash work.

Mary knows how to sit and shake! She also likes to “talk” - this sounds like a growl but is not a ‘mean’ growl, just her trying to ‘talk’ to you, according to Rogers.

If you’d like to make Mary a part of your family you can fill out an application on the website, https://www.hsov.org , or come to the shelter and meet her in person! You can also fill out an application at the shelter.

