Middleport man convicted by jury of domestic violence

(KTVF)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - One man has been found guilty by a jury on a domestic violence charge.

Shannon R. Walker, 28, of Middleport was indicted in June 2021 for an incident from April of that year.

Walker faced a Meigs County Court of Common Pleas jury. The jury found him guilty of Domestic Violence, a fifth degree felony, according to court records.

Walker has not been sentenced yet.

