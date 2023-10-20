Middleport man convicted by jury of domestic violence
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - One man has been found guilty by a jury on a domestic violence charge.
Shannon R. Walker, 28, of Middleport was indicted in June 2021 for an incident from April of that year.
Walker faced a Meigs County Court of Common Pleas jury. The jury found him guilty of Domestic Violence, a fifth degree felony, according to court records.
Walker has not been sentenced yet.
