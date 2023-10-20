New technology used to detect breast cancer at CCMC

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center uses new technology to detect breast cancer.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, we visited the Camden Clark Medical Center’s Women’s Center to see the latest technology for detecting breast cancer.

The center has a 3-D Mammography machine and an Ultrasound machine to examine breast tissue.

Camden Clark’s Director of Radiology, Tracy Smith, explained how these devices can be used hand in hand for detection.

“More specifically, we will oftentimes do the screening mammogram and see something that looks suspicious, and then we’re bringing the patient back for additional images and coordinating that with an ultrasound,” said Smith

Dr. Peter Strobl of Radiology shared that the mammography machine takes cross-sections of the breast for better results.

“It provides us much better imaging of the breasts, so we get a higher quality look at the breast. We can detect nodules or masses earlier and smaller than we could on the regular mammograms,” said Dr. Strobl.

Smith explained how this technology can help with detection.

“It’s going from maybe one imaging study and straight to an invasive procedure (to more images first). When we add these technologies, oftentimes, by doing the extra steps, we can eliminate that invasive biopsy procedure for a patient. If we can look at the ultrasound and additional mammogram images and show that it is benign and not to be troubled,” said Smith.

The Women’s Center is in the process of getting a second ultrasound device to help with detection.

They have both the Mammography machine and Ultrasound device at their center on Garfield Ave. in Parkersburg and a mammography machine at their office on Second St. in Marietta.

