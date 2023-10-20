Newport Township community comes together over fire department issues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week, the Newport Community Committee came together and delivered a resignation request to the Newport Township Fire chief and its board.

A few days after that resignation letter was delivered, there was a town meeting to discuss the situation with the fire department.

Thursday, just one day before the fire department has to decide to resign or not, the community held a meeting at the Old Newport gymnasium. At the meeting, the group discussed what happens if the township decides to end its contract with the department, what moves they would like to make going forward, their complaints of bad service given by the department and other general concerns.

The fire department is private and many of the Newport residents were concerned that the community will not get back it’s building, fire equipment and other related property the department owns.

No official decision was made about the decision going forward but they hope that by October 20, the department accepts the resignation and relinquishes all property.

“They have tomorrow {Friday} to answer our request to give their resignation and relinquish all supplies and everything we listed on our sheet. So we’re hoping to go that route because us as community residents ourself we do not want to lose that fire department, equipment or buildings because it would be nearly impossible to replace that,” said a representative of the NCC.

As of now, no current meetings are in place but the board of trustees, as well as the members of the NCC, say they will continue working until the problem is resolved.

WTAP will continue to bring you updates on the story as it continues to develop.

