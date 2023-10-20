Nucor Corporation breaks ground on West Virginia facility

Ground is broken for construction at the Mason County Nucor facility.(West Virginia Governor's Communications Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023
APPLE GROVE, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Nucor Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s West Virginia location.

The state-of-the-art sheet steel mill in Mason County was made possible by a record investment of $2.7 billion from Nucor. The company plans to employ up to 2,000 workers for construction and hire around 800 full-time employees to operate the plant, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The Nucor Corporation utilizes electric arc furnaces to turn recycled scrap metal into steel. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler of any material, according to Justice.

The groundbreaking for the facility occurred Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The facility is expected to take two to three years to build.

