Nucor Corporation breaks ground on West Virginia facility

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Nucor Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s West Virginia location.

The state-of-the-art sheet steel mill in Mason County was made possible by a record investment of $2.7 billion from Nucor. The company plans to employ up to 2,000 workers for construction and hire around 800 full-time employees to operate the plant, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The Nucor Corporation utilizes electric arc furnaces to turn recycled scrap metal into steel. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler of any material, according to Justice.

The groundbreaking for the facility occurred Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The facility is expected to take two to three years to build.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.