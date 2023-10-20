Obituary: Bailey, William M

William M Bailey
William M Bailey(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William M Bailey passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2023.

Bill was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to John S. Bailey and Mary Matilda Bailey.  He was raised in Caracas, Venezuela until he reached 9th grade.  He then attended Sewanee Military Academy in Tennessee from 9th grade through 12th grade.  Once he graduated, he attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA.

While in college, he was drafted to the Army where he spent 2 years, rising to Corporal.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Bill returned to the area to finish his education at Marietta College.

Bill started his business, Bill Bailey Insurance Agency, in 1962.  He married his wife, Barbara, on August 1, 1964.  They welcomed two children, Beth and John.

During his professional career, Bill was an active member of the Parkersburg Rotary Club, Blue Goose, and served on Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church.  In 1979, Bill was instrumental in helping bring specialized insurance for Volunteer Fire and Emergency Services to the state of WV.  He loved the fire departments and personnel he insured.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.  He is survived by his daughter, Beth, son, John, and grandchildren Michael, Catharine, and Emma.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 4:00 - 6:00 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.  Services will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 at Trinity Episcopal Church with graveside to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family would like to give a loving thank you to Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Pleasants County Humane Society or Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Washington County woman arrested under two drug charges that are felonies of the third degree.
Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges
Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
Ritchie County deputy saved two lives
Marietta's city council president reads a statement in response to a pamphlet that's been sent...
Marietta city officials respond to what they’re calling a smear piece
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Latest News

Fonda O. Holstine
Obituary: Holstine, Fonda O.
Earl “Sonny” Jackson Davis
Obituary: Davis, Earl “Sonny” Jackson
Larry Eugene Rood II
Obituary: Rood, Larry Eugene II
Obituary: Metz, Teresa Lynn