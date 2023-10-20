Obituary: Bailey, William M

William M Bailey passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2023.

Bill was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to John S. Bailey and Mary Matilda Bailey. He was raised in Caracas, Venezuela until he reached 9th grade. He then attended Sewanee Military Academy in Tennessee from 9th grade through 12th grade. Once he graduated, he attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA.

While in college, he was drafted to the Army where he spent 2 years, rising to Corporal.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Bill returned to the area to finish his education at Marietta College.

Bill started his business, Bill Bailey Insurance Agency, in 1962. He married his wife, Barbara, on August 1, 1964. They welcomed two children, Beth and John.

During his professional career, Bill was an active member of the Parkersburg Rotary Club, Blue Goose, and served on Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church. In 1979, Bill was instrumental in helping bring specialized insurance for Volunteer Fire and Emergency Services to the state of WV. He loved the fire departments and personnel he insured.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his daughter, Beth, son, John, and grandchildren Michael, Catharine, and Emma.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 4:00 - 6:00 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Services will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 at Trinity Episcopal Church with graveside to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family would like to give a loving thank you to Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Pleasants County Humane Society or Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

