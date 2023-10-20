Obituary: Davis, Earl “Sonny” Jackson

Earl “Sonny” Jackson Davis, 83, of West Union, WV (Sunnyside Road Community) passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was the son of the late James Clarence and Madeline Davis.

Sonny spent several decades of his life working at excavation and mining companies. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, with some excursions to Lake Erie and Canada for fishing and Wyoming and other western states for hunting.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Loraine Davis; four sons, Robert E. Davis and wife, Devery of Casper, WY; Edward A. Davis of Thermopolis, WY; Steven L. Davis, Sr and wife, Jacqueline, of Williamsport, MD; Patrick N. Davis of Morgantown, WV; one daughter, Lesa N. Davis of Williamsport, MD; brother, Jim Davis and wife Janet of Shinnston, WV; three sisters, Linda Barker of Fort Myers, FL; Angie Jones of Wallace, WV; Ellen Wolfe and husband, Michael of Flemington, WV. Sonny has several grandchildren, Casey Davis and Colten Davis, Davis Hess, Jr., Valerie Smith and Steven Davis, Jr., Cheyla Stotler and Caylee Davis, seven great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

In these final years, he has enjoyed the company and loving assistance of extended family, brother in law, Stoney Bee and nephew John Bee. He was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Davis, brothers in law, John Jones, Sr and Skip Barker, nephews, Jeff Jones and Larry Wolfe.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the West Union Masonic Memorial Park. Visitation will take place 4 p.m. -6 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

