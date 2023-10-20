Obituary: Holstine, Fonda O.

Fonda O. Holstine, 93, passed away on October 19, 2023. She was born in Eva, W.Va. on August 29, 1930. She grew up in Ritchie County and lived most of her life in Akron, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband William E. Holstine; her parents Columbus and Jessie Reed, and her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Koger and Susan Hughes, both of Akron, OH; her two grandsons Joshua Hughes of Canton, OH and William Hughes (partner Sean Rufener) of Dennison, OH. Bbrother-in-laws, Leonard Holstine of Smithville, W.Va..; Paul Holstine of Vienna, W.Va; and Robert Poole of Akron, OH. Also many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Fonda loved to be working in her garden and was recognized by the City of Akron serval times with a beautification award. She also loved to quilt and do bible studies. She enjoyed traveling especially to Myrtle Beach where she would spend every morning walking the beach rio collect seashells. When not at the beach, she would spend many days with her grandsons and they can recall many times watching Ma & Pa Kettle movies, along with the Smokey Mountain Hymn videos. The highlight of their day was when they would go to KB toys for a small toy with grandma and grandpa.

A service will be held 1PM on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Ayers Cemetery in Smithville, WV. Visitation hours will be from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

