Obituary: Lemon, Sheila Ann

By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sheila Ann Lemon, 83, of Vienna passed away on October 11, 2023, after a brief illness at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born August 17, 1940, in  Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Robert H. and Catherine Smith Whitlatch.

Sheila enjoyed her many friends and classmates including her Friday lunch group PCHS-Class 1958 and her wonderful neighbor and close friend, Randi Ward.  She especially loved her companion cat “Dakota” and “deer” friends who roamed her yard daily looking for apples and kindness.

She is survived by two sisters, Susan Corbitt-James, Jane Sliter; three brothers, John, Joe and Dave Whitlatch; four grandchildren, Michael, Christian, Haley and Clark Lemon; and great grandson, Henry as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son John Michael and son, Dr. Douglas Lemon of Somerset, KY, who was the light of her life.

A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 28th at 10:30 am at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Parish Hall with the help of church parishioners.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkersburg Catholic High School or the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

