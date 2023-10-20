Obituary: Rood, Larry Eugene II

Larry Eugene Rood II
Larry Eugene Rood II(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry Eugene Rood II, 25, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 17, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center WVU Campus.  He was born on April 5, 1998, in Parkersburg, WV a son of Larry Eugene Rood Jr. (Elisha Capelety) of Elizabeth, WV, and April Dawn Rood (Robert Williams) of Belva, WV.

Larry was a 2016 graduate of Wirt County High School, where he loved playing basketball and played football. He enjoyed working and had worked for Wincore. He enjoyed tuning his cars, fishing, mudding, campfires, and playing pool and poker. He loved to spend time with his friends and family and loved to make you laugh. His smile was infectious. He was the type of person who could make you laugh on a bad day. He was always there for those who needed help and would give his very last possession to help someone in need.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers Justin Rood (Alli) of Elizabeth and T.J. Conley (Hayden) of Walker, WV; sister Brooklyn Rood of Huntington, WV; a niece Legacy Rood; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, an aunt and uncle, and friends from school.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff in the ACU (advanced care unit). They truly cared about Larry and the family. They showed love and support that’s hard to express with words.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Donations can be made to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Washington County woman arrested under two drug charges that are felonies of the third degree.
Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges
Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
Ritchie County deputy saved two lives
Marietta's city council president reads a statement in response to a pamphlet that's been sent...
Marietta city officials respond to what they’re calling a smear piece
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Latest News

Fonda O. Holstine
Obituary: Holstine, Fonda O.
Earl “Sonny” Jackson Davis
Obituary: Davis, Earl “Sonny” Jackson
William M Bailey
Obituary: Bailey, William M
Obituary: Metz, Teresa Lynn