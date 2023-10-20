Obituary: Rood, Larry Eugene II

Larry Eugene Rood II, 25, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 17, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center WVU Campus. He was born on April 5, 1998, in Parkersburg, WV a son of Larry Eugene Rood Jr. (Elisha Capelety) of Elizabeth, WV, and April Dawn Rood (Robert Williams) of Belva, WV.

Larry was a 2016 graduate of Wirt County High School, where he loved playing basketball and played football. He enjoyed working and had worked for Wincore. He enjoyed tuning his cars, fishing, mudding, campfires, and playing pool and poker. He loved to spend time with his friends and family and loved to make you laugh. His smile was infectious. He was the type of person who could make you laugh on a bad day. He was always there for those who needed help and would give his very last possession to help someone in need.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers Justin Rood (Alli) of Elizabeth and T.J. Conley (Hayden) of Walker, WV; sister Brooklyn Rood of Huntington, WV; a niece Legacy Rood; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, an aunt and uncle, and friends from school.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff in the ACU (advanced care unit). They truly cared about Larry and the family. They showed love and support that’s hard to express with words.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Donations can be made to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

