Ohio University launches new renewable scholarship

Ohio University students cross Court Street near College Green.
Ohio University students cross Court Street near College Green.(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio University has announced the President’s Opportunity Promise Award.

The award will increase higher education access for students in Athens County, and all surrounding counties, by allowing them to attend Ohio University tuition-free, according to a statement from Ohio University.

The President’s Opportunity Promise Award was announced by Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

The award is a renewable scholarship that will begin in fall 2024. The scholarship is for Pell-eligible first-year students with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA.

“I firmly believe that education is the pathway to opportunity,” President Gonzalez said. “This new scholarship program will provide increased access to an affordable, high-quality education to countless students in our region.”

