In & Out Tires holds ribbon cutting in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new business in Parkersburg is hoping to hit the run running.

In & Out Tires opened with a ribbon cutting Friday morning on the south side of Parkersburg.

Owner Bill Wymer says that the business is based in Clarksburg and has been in service for 74 years.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce were on hand for a ribbon cutting at the business located at 33 Clinton Ave.

Wymer says there are 11 In & Out Tire stores throughout West Virginia. This is the first location in Parkersburg.

He says that In & Out’s goal is to get customers in and out quickly, so they don’t have to spend a lot of time in the store. According to its website, the store offers four tires in 44 minutes for most passenger cars and light trucks.

The business offers tires, light automotive repairs, and oils changes and also services large commercial fleets.

In & Out Tire is opened on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

